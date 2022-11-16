New automatic license plate reading cameras installed across Tracy will help police combat automobile thefts and violent crime within the city.
Tracy Police Lt. Tim Bauer said 46 Flock Safety automatic license plate reading cameras have been installed at 15 intersections within city limits.
Bauer said the cameras cover primarily what they consider “choke points” — the areas in and out of the city, north to Interstate 205, south to Interstate 580, east to Chrisman Road and to the west Lammers Road.
“The purpose of the cameras is to only read the license plate, they do not capture anything inside a vehicle. It reads the license plate and takes that data as the vehicle drives by and captures either the front or rear license plate and runs it in the state database for stolen vehicles or vehicles that are entered into our system as felony wanted vehicles, for instance carjacking, missing persons, stolen license plates,” Bauer said.
“That information, if there is a hit, is transferred to our dispatch from the state database, and then our dispatch creates a call for service and airs that information via radio to the officers in that respective beat or area to see if they can locate that vehicle.”
Police received a $225,000 federal grant for the cameras, which are mounted on existing traffic signal or light poles or installed on new ones in key locations across the city. The installation was completed about a week ago.
The cameras do not capture a picture of the whole vehicle or record real time video. Only the license plate is recorded as series of snapshots.
For example, if a car was heading east on Valpico Road to the intersection at Chrisman Road, as it passed through the camera would only capture the rear license plate, Bauer said.
“We’re not going to be getting information if there are four occupants in the car. We don’t want that information; we don’t care about that. All we want is the seven-digit or seven-number license plate to know if that vehicle is stolen, or if later we learn that vehicle was involved in a violent crime in our city during an investigation and we know that our suspect vehicle traveled that route after committing a crime.”
The new cameras are mounted on either existing traffic signals in intersections or affixed to separate poles at one of the intersection corners facing a direction of traffic.
“It’s just constantly 24-hours-a-day recording license plates. That information is held by the city of Tracy Police department for 30 days, and no longer than 30 days,” Bauer said. “And we use that as an investigative tool for our investigators across the street in general investigations in criminal cases, but the purpose of the license plate reader is to only capture the license plate, front or rear, of a vehicle.”
Bauer said many years ago the police department license plate readers from the company Vigilant placing them in six patrol cars. Recently the department switched to Flock Safety who partnered with Axon for in-car cameras for all of the more than 40 marked patrol vehicles.
Each of the cars has a camera that turns on when the vehicles emergency lights are turned on and a secondary component that reads license plates, taking snapshots of the license plates of vehicles the patrol car is behind. The cameras can read license plates of vehicles moving toward or away the patrol car.
“It does the same exact thing as the fixed license plate readers that we have in the city of Tracy. Same company, same function,” Bauer said.
Bauer said the cameras are not used for traffic enforcement such as vehicle running red lights.
“It does not capture that. You’ll notice some of the cameras around town are not in areas where there would be red lights or stop signs,” Bauer said. “This is not an enforcement component. The main function of this is to recover stolen vehicles, vehicles that are in the system, the state database listed as stolen or to find vehicles that were involved in violent crimes. To find vehicles where there are endangered or missing children attached to them that are entered into the state database that could come into our city, that would help our officers recover those vehicles, but they are not used in any way for an enforcement component.”
Neighboring agencies including the San Joaquin County Sheriff Department, Mountain House and Livermore all use the Flock Safety fixed license plate reader cameras.
“We’ve already seen just in the short period of time within the last few weeks, we’ve seen it already pay off where we’ve been able to recover stolen vehicles from other outside jurisdictions, and we see long term it’s going to have a huge benefit to our investigators when they are investigating violent crime where we have out-of-town criminals that come from out of city limits that come into our city and then leave,” Bauer said.
“We can capture the license plates of those suspect vehicles. That’s a very good tool to help us start the investigation and solve those violent crimes that are occurring within our city but with people that are not from our city.”
One of the patrol car mounted automatic license plate reader cameras recently located a vehicle involved in a carjacking in Antioch that was driving through the Ellis community. Once the vehicle had been confirmed as involved in the crime officers stopped it. Bauer said the suspects were taken into custody and the case turned over to the Antioch police.
“All that happens when a license plate is captured when a vehicle drives by one of these fixed locations or is captured by one of our in-car camera license plate readers, all that happens is literally the seven digit or seven letters— however the license plate reads — whether it is a commercial vehicle or a standard vehicle license plate or even a personalized license plate that information is immediately sent to the state database and ran against the system to see if it is stolen,” Bauer said. “If the vehicle is not involved in any crime then nothing happens with that information, Tracy PD doesn’t receive that information. This database, this system is not reading thousands of plates and then they turn all that information over to the Tracy Police Department where were hanging on to that information. We’re only obtaining information that meets the qualifying factors which is what I mentioned before.”
The department will maintain an updated policy around usage of license plate reader system and each search requires a justification.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.