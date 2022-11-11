Editor,
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a 4-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music due to my brain injury.
Music is special to me and Irish music is one of the best. The music and dances are so unique. Would love seeing the dancers perform in “An Irish Christmas” at the Grand Theatre on November 26, but I would have problems hearing the music. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know. I never imagined having a life like this.
Planning to take WB 205 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk. The CHP and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location. This ensures everyone's safety on the road. Having a sober driver is a perfect way to begin 2023 and the years to come.
Lori Martin, Tracy
