Tracy native Lauren Ayala has received a Master’s Degree of Information and Cyber Security at the University of California, Berkeley.
She was among graduate students presented degrees during May 15 ceremonies at Zellerbach Hall on the UC Berkeley campus.
In addition to the master’s degree, Ayala was awarded the Lily L. Chang Capstone and Sarukkai Social Impact awards for her master’s project.
Ayala, daughter of George Ayala and Dianne Johnson of Tracy, attended BantaSchool and graduated from TracyHigh School in 2007. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from UC Santa Barbara in 2019.
Starting on June 19, she will join the staff of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as assistant deputy IT manager in the WCI Department.
