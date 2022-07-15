The Tracy Family Resource Center and Tracy Police Department will team up to get kids ready to go back to school as they host the annual Stuff the Cruiser backpack and school supplies drive the next two weekends at Walmart.
Dave Eveler, Community Partnership for Families community development manager at the center, said the school supplies and backpack drive helps keep kids from low-income families from feeling like “second-class students” as they return to the classroom.
“For low-income kids, they need an identity. If they can get a backpack from Vans and it’s really cool they can be proud of showing up at school adequately prepared,” Eveler said. “We fill the backpacks robustly with colored pencils, crayons, markers, all sorts of pens and pencils, erasers, paper, spiral notebooks. Those backpacks weigh a lot.”
The Tracy Family Resource Center helps families in crisis, connecting them with medical, food distribution and financial programs, and provides case management on issues from domestic violence, child abuse to employment training, and more. The center also provides PG&E assistance, parenting programs and a variety of youth programs including a homework club.
The center moved to 236 W. Beverly Place in April after nearly 14 years on 10th Street.
Stuff the Cruiser has been a signature event for the center since 2006, filling hundreds of backpacks each year with supplies for Tracy students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“It’s all about their scholastic psyche and self-esteem. Let’s get them outfitted the most we can so they can make the most of their educational opportunities they get,” Eveler said.
The backups will be filled with the school supplies by volunteers and will distributed to people on July 28 and 29 to families who signed up on a first-come-first served basis. Through the partnership with the police department and Walmart the center has handed out more than 400 backpacks in the past years.
“The community has in the past has been very generous. In fact we’ve seen last year the most amount of cash donations that we’d ever seen, Eveler said. “Cash donations makes it a lot easier to deal with logistically, although half the fun is throwing the stuff in the cruiser. Parents will buy a ton, fill up a backpack and their kids throw it in. It’s really neat to see parents encouraging their kids to give back.”
Cherise Acosta, a crime prevention specialist with the Tracy Police Department, said the supplies drive is a way to reach out to residents who need help.
“We want to give back to the community and this is an awesome way and a partnership with the community,” Acosta said. “it’s a different way to engage the community and give back.”
She said the public has been generous with donations in the past to help students in need.
“We had quite a big number of people last year who needed them, we collected hundreds of backpacks and they all went to children,” Acosta said.
She said that the school supplies will make an impact on kids as they head back to school.
“Any way that we can encourage children to be excited about school, excited about learning, excited about reading in itself is a crime prevention tool that we try and tap into,” Acosta said. “It’s one way that we can hopefully make an impact and encourage the kids. We get to talk to them about school — are you excited, what are you excited about — just a good segue into community partnership.”
Eveler added that pre-COVID the Family Resource Center was seeing more than 1,800 families a year, and after COVID he said many families were still struggling to pay bills.
“This is a different kind of season right now with the economy is, gas prices. I don’t know what kind of donations were going to get. God-willing we’ll get taken care of,” Eveler said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.