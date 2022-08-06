An annual backpack giveaway at Workvine 209 on Saturday brought a crowd to the Northgate Village shopping center for a day of games and entertainment. Those who attended got to hear music and rappers share faith- and redemption-inspired messages, participate in a raffle, and kids then got to select backpacks filled with school supplies. Uneed2 Teaching Technology, a computer education program founded by Eric and Lynda Hawkins and working out of Workvine 209, handed out 400 backpacks with more to distribute afterward. Hosts of the event also included Mountain’s Hope Community Worship Center, Royal Neighbors Of America, The VOIC (Victory Over Individual Challenges), All City Fitness and Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada.
