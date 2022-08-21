Bakery history stirs up downtown memories

Last week’s column about the first retail building to be constructed West 10th Street in 1947 created a lot of interest, mostly among old-time Tracyites.
Especially interested was Jan Witlow, granddaughter of Les Von Dack, the building’s owner. Jan emailed me this information on the Von Dack family:
I loved your article about my grandfather's building on West Tenth Street. The house that's currently at 45 W. Ninth St., the last house on that side of Ninth surrounded by parking lots, was my grandparents’ home that was originally on 10th Street. I spent summers visiting them in that house.
My mom, of course, grew up in Tracy and was a 1937 graduate of Tracy High.
My grandfather, Leslie Rudolph Von Dack, was born in Angels Camp in 1890. His father, Rudolph, and his father's sisters had immigrated from Switzerland in 1865. They settled in Tracy (not sure of date), and my grandparents were married in Tracy in 1913. Grandma was a Frerichs, one of 13 kids. The insurance Frerichs are cousins.
The photo in last week’s Press of the 10th Street building that became the location of Old Mission Bakery and Kiddies’ Toggery in 1937 came out way too dark and ill-defined.
Running that photo taken from a front page of a 1937 edition of the Press turned out not to be a good idea, and instead I should have chosen much clearer photos of the first and current occupiers of that part of the Von Dack building. Rudy Kalcsics, a native of Hungary, was the owner of Old Mission Bakery in 1937, The current occupant of 50 W. 10th St. is Hella Pie Pizza Co., operated there since 2020 by Marcus and Amy Medina.
Tracy on sidelines of tomato boom
Television and newspapers are giving major coverage to the growing shortage of tomatoes and the increases in the price of tomatoes and tomato products. A quarter century ago, this would have been an important news story for our town.
But no more.
Now Tracy, except for the smaller number of local farmers still growing processing tomatoes, Tracy is on the sidelines of the tomato business.
A number of long-time local tomato growers have found tomatoes not to be worth the risks involved with rising production costs, water challenges and prices close to the same levels, and have moved to other crops, including almonds.
The shuttering in recent years of the Triple E market-tomato sorting and packing facility in Carbona closed that chapter of the Tracy tomato story several decades after the biggest loss: Heinz’s departure from Tracy in January 1998, after 51 years.
Until the end of the tomato run a few months earlier, the H.J. Heinz Co. factory on the eastern edge of Tracy was annually turning more than a half-million tons of ripe canning-variety tomatoes into mostly tomato paste. The paste was stored in a unique “tank farm” next to the Tracy Heinz plant where the paste was available for production of ketchup and other Heinz tomato products at the Tracy factory or shipped in special railroad tank cars to Heinz plants in Muscatine, Iowa, and Fremont, Ohio.
The tomato paste tank farm and railroad tankcars were certainly innovative, but their value to Heinz was short-lived, ending when tomatoes could be processed more efficiently by new firms that had sprung up elsewhere. When Heinz officials opted to close the Tracy factory, they had already decided to outsource processing of raw tomatoes to Morning Star, a new firm specializing in tomato-paste production. Two of its three plants are located near Los Banos.
And, too, tomato paste no longer needed to be shipped by rail to Muscatine and Fremont in tankcars, but in wood-framed plastic bags stacked inside regular railcars.
Heinz publicists, in reporting the closure of the Tracy factory, never used the word “outsourcing,” but that’s what happened.
Since then, Heinz has developed its tomato-seed business into a highly successful worldwide enterprise, not only for Heinz growers but others as well.
The headquarters of the Heinz Seed Division is located in Stockton, where there first had been a center of Heinz research into “57-plus” varieties of hybrid tomatoes. The location reflects California position as growing 90 percent of U.S. canning tomatoes.
At least a reminder of Tracy area’s tomato-industry glory days can be seen in the reduced number of mechanical tomato harvesters still at work in local fields. They remain a part, but certainly not a dominant one, of the diverse agriculture that remains an important segment of the economy and character of our area.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be eached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.