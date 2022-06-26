Rest assured, hot-air balloons and pancakes at Lincoln Park will again kick off Tracy’s July Fourth activities.
Balloonists and members of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club have confirmed they will be at the park beginning at 6 o’clock the morning the Fourth for a balloon lift-off and the Lions’ annual pancake breakfast.
After Brent Stockwell, the Manteca-based balloon instructor who had organized the balloon flights from Lincoln Park for 27 years, died a year ago, there was some concern the balloons would not return to Tracy for this year’s Fourth.
But David Robinson, the Half Moon Bay balloon enthusiast, told me by phone this week that at the very least he and another balloonist, Gary Michalek of Lafayette, will be here July Fourth at 6 a.m.
“We both flew a number of times with Brett, and we know how much he was committed to being in Tracy for the Fourth,” Robinson said. “He knew how much it had become a Fourth of July tradition for Tracy people to watch the balloons lift into the sky from the park.”
Representatives of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, Tracy City Center Association and City Parks and Recreation realized that tradition and promised their support for balloons in Lincoln Park. That support will turn into reality the morning of the Fourth.
And flapjacks, too
The pancake breakfast will also begin as usual at 6 a.m. at Lincoln Park and continue until 10 a.m. The menu remains the same: pancakes with maple syrup, breakfast sausages, orange juice, coffee or milk.
Tickets, sold “at the door,” are the same $6 price of the past few years, reported Roy Hawkins, one of the organizers of the breakfast.
“I know some people may be a bit confused with the changes in this year’s Fourth of July schedule, but we will definitely serve pancake breakfasts at Lincoln Park July 4 morning,” Roy said.
He noted the northwest corner of Lincoln Park where the pancakes will come off the griddle and be served will be the same location as in past years, but it may look a bit different.
“The Breakfast Lions Club has acquired a large tent where the grilling and serving will take place,” he explained. “The tent, which replaces a converted van, will give our members more room to work.”
As usual, tables and chairs for those served will be located in the shade of the park’s trees. They will be taking part in a popular community event that deserves continued support.
