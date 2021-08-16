Ballots are in the mail for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election to decide the fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Austin Erdman, San Joaquin County Interim Registrar of Voters, said 379,396 ballots were placed in the mail Monday for every active registered voter in the county.
The gubernatorial recall election ballot will have two parts.
A recall question will ask “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the office of Governor?”
Following the recall question all the candidates that qualified for the recall election will be listed.
The Registrar of Voters website lists 46 candidates along with their occupations and political party affiliation if the candidate provided it.
If a majority of the votes on the recall question are yes, then the candidate receiving the most votes will be declared elected for the remainder of governor’s term in office ending Jan. 2, 2023. If one half or more of the recall question votes are no, then Newsom remains as governor.
Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the ballot.
Ballots can be returned by mail, taken to one any one of 101 polling locations through San Joaquin County on election day, or taken to one of 18 drop box locations throughout the county including three in Tracy and one in Mountain House anytime up to and including election day.
County election offices have 30 days after the election to complete the official canvass. On the 38th day after the election if the recall is successful the California Secretary of State will certify the election results and the new governor would take the oath of office.
Any California registered voter can vote in the gubernatorial recall election. To check voter registration status visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. To update voter registration or find out if you are eligible to vote visit the California Online Voter Registration page at registertovote.ca.gov.
For more information visit the San Joaquin Registrar of Voters at sjgov.org/department/rov/
