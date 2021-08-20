Rush hour is a constant foe for the town of Banta. The community faces a daily battle with commuters and truck drivers speeding through their neighborhoods in an effort to cut down on travel time.
For Banta residents like Lisa Delashaw-Silveira, pulling in and out of her driveway turns into an event requiring great perception and reflexes to avoid getting hit by oncoming traffic traveling to and from the industrial areas of Tracy.
“I've got plenty of driveway to park into, but once I pull out, it's inching, inching, hoping to God that when I pull out and go left, I don't get hit by someone flying down the road because I can't see,” she said.
“On Grant Line Road, we have eight lanes -- four coming in, four going out into our two lanes through (San Joaquin) County, and we are just impacted,” said Delashaw-Silveira. “I watched my neighbor’s dog die the other day. July 3, I watched a man die in the ditch next to my home because of the traffic.”
Delashaw-Silveira was referring to a crash involving a motorcyclist. She added that her husband was also involved in a collision turning into their driveway, and many other residents in Banta said that they have lost count of how many accidents have happened on the streets that intersect Grant Line Road in their area. Residents and allies in the area shared with the Tracy Press multiple stories of collisions that have directly and indirectly affected them and their loved ones.
They worry that the construction of more warehouses – including the upcoming over one-million square-foot Amazon facility scheduled to open in that area – will create more traffic problems in the area before current ones can even be addressed.
“We need help,” said Delashaw-Silveira, who noted that the increase of warehouses being built in the northeast area of Tracy impacts the unincorporated area of Banta on a daily basis, especially during routine shift changes for workers.
Neighbors have held several meetings with representatives of the city and county over the years to try to get the problem under control but roadblocks such as funding and land negotiations have stalled efforts for better infrastructure to mitigate the number of speeding vehicles and unauthorized tractor-trailer trucks zooming through the community.
According to a study put out by the county in 2017, traffic on Grant Line Road is projected to increase from 7,000 vehicles per day to 21,000 vehicles per day with approximately 16% of the increase resulting from heavy truck traffic in the next 20 years. The study also says that Grant Line Road currently has a higher-than-average collision rate.
“The statewide average is 1.20 per-million vehicle miles traveled, as compared to the existing 1.88 per-million vehicles miles traveled on this corridor,” the document says.
In acknowledgement of this, the county’s Public Works Department has been working on what is known as the “Grantline Corridor Project,” a $25 million project that would create a bypass from 11th Street – which already connects commercial and regular vehicles driving to and from Interstates 5 and 205 to Tracy – to the industrial area of town on Grantline Road, which would enable traffic to bypass Banta.
Construction on this project is currently anticipated to start in 2023. At the moment, the only traffic prevention in the Banta community is increased enforcement by California Highway Patrol and signs that notify truck drivers that they are prohibited from driving through that area – which many residents pointed out that drivers rarely abide by.
According to County Public Works Director Kris Balagi, there are many factors at play here, the main ones being securing funding for the Grant Line Corridor project and future infrastructure to accommodate growth as well as negotiating with Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the land that intersects many parts of the county and a large portion of Tracy.
“With UP, we had a requirement that any time we introduced – anyone introduced – a new crossing of their line, then we had to either grade separate it or close two other crossings. They used to call them a “two-for-one” requirement,” said Balagi. “So, since this new alignment that we proposed crosses the UP line at one location, they required us that we need to eliminate two other crossings.”
While Balagi stressed that the county has not discarded the idea of a grade separation, which would essentially build a bridge over Union Pacific’s land, a project of this scale would take at least one to two decades to break ground. So, the immediate solution to give the people of Banta some relief is the compromise of building the Eleventh Street/Grantline Road bypass.
Not only has the county been working with UP, the city of Tracy, Caltrans and CHP, but it has even commissioned the help of Congressman Josh Harder, who is working with the county to secure more funding for the project according to Balagi.
“We have a lot of empathy with them (Banta residents). Typically, the way we look at it is, if we are living there, if we are one of the residents, if we have our own kith and kin, or our friends or ourselves living there, how would we feel?” said Balaji. “So that gives us a perspective of like, you know, ‘what we can do to solve their concerns or issues?’”
“With that growth in the Tracy industrial area, the truck traffic is increasing quite a bit. And we have been very, very closely partnering with both the city of Tracy and also with the CHP to make sure that the trucks are not speeding, and they're not going to places where they should not go,” he added.
Balagi urged residents not to lose hope and wanted to assure them that the issues of Grant Line Road continue to be a top priority for the county. He also said he gives updates about the project to Supervisor Robert Rickman on almost a daily basis.
“I just want to thank them for reaching out, thank them for getting involved, and to reassure them that, you know, we are working very hard on this project. It is a top priority for my office,” said Rickman.
Though the City of Tracy’s sphere of influence does not directly reach Banta, City Engineer and Assistant Development Services Director Robert Armijo said his team regularly works with local stakeholders to curb the issues that occur due to Tracy’s growth.
Separate from the Grantline Corridor project, two projects the city has in the works to build better infrastructure include an extension of Chrisman Road from Grant Line Road to Pescadero Road, and the Paradise Road interchange project. Both are expected to wrap up in the next couple years.
“There's a lot of issues surrounding growth. The city of Tracy is growing and it's not unusual for us to hear residents and people directly outside of our community and their concerns about some of the issues relating to the growth, and we're sensitive to that. We understand their concerns. We are definitely trying to work with people when we hear about their concerns,” said Armijo, who spoke briefly with Banta residents during Tuesday night’s city council meeting to address their concerns.
“I wanted folks to know that the city does have plans and policies in our policy structure that helps guide growth and that we are mindful of the issues surrounding growth,” he said.
Banta residents plan to schedule a meeting in October and hope to gather representatives from both the City of Tracy and San Joaquin County to discuss other mitigation efforts that can be implemented sooner, such as installing speed bumps in the area. The tentative date for the meeting is Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Banta Elementary School.
