Agents from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control arrested a bartender at the Banta Inn Friday afternoon on charges of furnishing alcohol to two underage patrons. The arrest follows an investigation into a crash that occurred in late May.
A news release from the ABC stated Hollie Simms, 44, of Tracy, was taken into custody at the inn, 22563 Seventh Street, and is facing misdemeanor charges under the California Business and Professions Code of serving multiple alcoholic drinks to underage patrons causing great bodily injury or death.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department arrested Simms Friday afternoon and took her to San Joaquin County Jail, where she was booked and released..
An investigation by the department’s Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies alleges that on the night of May 29 Simms served multiple alcoholic drinks to two young Tracy men, Daxtin Dibble, 18, and Brandin Farmer, 20, at the Banta Inn.
After drinking the alcohol at the inn Dibble reportedly crashed his truck on El Rancho Road near Canal Boulevard, about 1 1/2 miles from the inn.
Dibble received a serious head injury in the single-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol investigated it as a driving under the influence crash, and court records show that Dibble is facing misdemeanor drunken driving charges.
ABC agents opened an investigation immediately after the crash and conducted a series of interviews and collected evidence determining that the Banta Inn had served alcohol to the young men.
As a result of the investigation ABC said it will be pursuing disciplinary action against the Banta Inn’s alcohol license which could result in a fine or suspension of the license.
The Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies program is operated by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Safety Administration.
The grant provides in-depth ABC investigations of serious incidents including vehicle accidents, alcohol overdoses, poisonings and assaults involving minors and alcohol consumption.
