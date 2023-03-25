BANTA – The Banta Unified School District board of trustees recently welcomed a new member.
Joel “Bret” Spencer, 40, is new to the political scene, but he is eager to make a difference in the growth of the educational process for both Banta and River Islands. He had been a resident in the River Islands community in Lathrop since 2020 where he resides with his wife Carina, 11-year-old son Justin who attends sixth grade at the River Islands Technology Academy and their 11-month-old daughter Emma.
Spencer is new to politics, but not education. He was in the process of getting his teaching credentials at San Jose State when a family situation arose and he stopped his pursuit of being a teacher. During his time as a student teacher he taught in classrooms from kindergarten through fifth grade.
Spencer said he comes from a small farming town in Florida where he learned the political process was where you could make a positive change.
“I like local politics and always thought about getting into it,” he said. “I always believed change stops at the bottom level and local politics can make a difference.”
Appointed and sworn into office during a regular board meeting in December, Spencer said he is sitting back and learning the educational process of the board. He said he is glad to be working with such a knowledgeable board and superintendent.
“I am learning my role,” he said. “I’ve been in the classroom, but never on this side of the decisions. The board is an amazing board.”
Spencer owns and operates his own business, JB Spencer Companies, where he is a mobile notary, process server for the courts and performs live scan fingerprinting. He is also the president of the Lathrop Little League.
Spencer is currently serving two years on his appointed seat.
• Denise Ellen Rizzo is the Public Relations Consultant for Banta Unified School District. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.