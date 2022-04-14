It was a hot and cold affair for the Millennium varsity baseball team on Wednesday. It was a freezing cold evening in Tracy, but the Falcons were red hot at the bat and on the mound in a bounce back 8-2 victory over the Turlock Christian Eagles.
Head coach Andrew Reyes’ team had to cope with a sour 1-0 defeat at the hands of the same Turlock Christian team on Monday, but the Falcons showed great mental toughness to come right back and claim a statement victory in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
“This team battled back today,” Reyes told the Tracy Press after the game. “It was a tough loss on Monday. We had chances to score, we fought hard and came up short, but we were not discouraged. We came back today, we jumped on them early and I was really proud of how the team responded to that loss.”
The Falcons came flying out of the gates, with intent, and put seven of their eight runs on the board inside the first two innings. The highlight of the first inning was a huge two-RBI double hit from returning junior Xavier Moore – who was absent on Monday.
Moore looked very confident at the bat in the early stages of the game and his hit brought home senior Anthony Boswell and junior Vivek Cherian. Moore was brought home shortly thereafter through an emphatic RBI triple from junior Cristian Virgen.
The bottom of the second inning saw Cherian record his only hit of the game – a two-RBI single that left the Turlock defense puzzled. Seniors Christian Sanderford and Diego Ruiz scored the runs. Up 7-0 heading into the third, the Falcons were in cruise control and Boswell did not allow them to close the distance from the mound.
Boswell pitched an excellent game keeping a good batting side at bay. The senior allowed seven hits with two runs – both earned – and three walks. He struck out five batters. Boswell has only allowed three runs over the last 22 innings he has pitched.
“This team relies on its pitching,” Reyes said of his team's success at the mound. “The second starting pitcher (Cherian) threw probably his best game of the year on Monday and Anthony (Boswell) has been pitching this way all year. This team relies on its pitching to keep games close and then every now and again the hitting comes through like it did today.”
Turlock put their first run on the board at the top of the fourth in an attempt to gain some momentum, but the Falcons promptly responded at the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double from Sanderford to all but put the game to bed. Sophomore Damien Muscat scored the run.
With the visitors evidently resigned, the last couple of innings were somewhat a formality. The Falcons brought the victory home and improved to 4-1 in conference play – reclaiming the top of the standings from the Eagles.
Mountain House 17, Pacheco 14
The Mountain House varsity baseball team continued its undefeated Western Athletic Conference start with a thrilling 17-14 victory over the Pacheco Panthers at Los Banos on Tuesday.
The Mustangs did a stellar job of keeping those in attendance on the edge of their seats as they found themselves down 7-3 at the bottom of the third inning. Full of confidence, though, head coach Stephen Gatehouse’s team dug deep and began swinging the pendulum in their favor in the second half of the game.
The Mustangs put eight runs on the board in a monster top of the fifth inning where the momentum shifted permanently. The hosts responded with three runs of their own to end the inning but it was ultimately not enough to get them back on level terms.
The victory saw 10 different Mustangs put runs on the board with three standout hitters that really took the game by the scruff of the neck for the visitors. Junior shortstop Jordan Rimando-Fabro enjoyed a fruitful night on and off the plate as he recorded four runs and three RBI’s while hitting four of his five at-bats.
Senior second baseman Isaiah Castillo too only missed one of his at-bats, hitting three out of four. Castillo added two runs and three RBI’s of his own. Junior pitcher Cameron Valentine closed out the game for the Mustangs on the mound but also chipped in with two runs, one RBI and two walks on offense.
In the bullpen, the Mustangs had a challenging day. Gatehouse utilized three pitchers and the hosts found success against all of them. Senior Chase Patrizio pitched for 2 ⅓ innings allowing seven runs – two of them earned – four hits and registering two strikeouts. Senior Armando Ponce-Torres took to the mound for 3 ⅓ innings and allowed four runs, all of them earned, and five hits against. Valentine finished the game off allowing two runs, both earned, three hits, one walk while striking out one batter.
The resilient victory propelled the Mustangs to 9-0 on the season in their conference, strengthening their place atop of the standings.
Kimball 5, Manteca 2
The Kimball varsity baseball team improved to 3-6 in the Valley Oak League after taking down the Manteca Buffaloes 5-2 on Tuesday in Tracy.
It was a much-needed win for the Jaguars as they currently sit second to last (6th) in their conference.
The Jaguars had a relatively comfortable day at the office against their visitors as they scored all of their runs at the bottom of the first inning and all but shut the door on their opposition. The Buffaloes tried to chip away at the lead for the remainder of the game but to no avail.
Senior Mason Rivera stood out for the hosts, recording one run, one hit and two RBI’s. The Jaguars offense shared the wealth of the scoring as there were five different scorers on the board. The other runs were recorded by seniors Trent Phillips, Nick Coronado and Dylan Vanderhave and sophomore Dominik Moore. Senior Anthony Vazquez recorded a couple of hits and one RBI.
On the mound, Phillips pitched two innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and throwing three strikeouts. Coronado pitched for five innings, allowing two runs – both earned – one walk and recording eight strikeouts.
Turlock Christian 1, Millennium 0
A lone Turlock Christian run in the third inning was enough to end the Millennium baseball team’s undefeated start to their Central California Athletic Alliance campaign on Monday in Turlock.
The Falcons suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road with their conference record now standing at 3-1.
The winning play took place at the bottom of the third inning as a walk from Turlock Christian’s Gavin Farinha saw senior Julian Espinoza brought home from third base.
Starting Millennium pitcher was junior Vivek Cherian. Cherian had a good game overall, allowing only two hits and the one run. He struck out nine batters over five innings.
The Falcons struggled mightily on offense with the only hit of significance being a double from Anthony Boswell that did not scratch on the scoreboard.
The defeat saw the Falcons drop to second in the conference.
