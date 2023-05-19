Baseball legend Vida Blue

Tracy resident and baseball legend Vida Blue, shown here at the Tracy Boys & Girls Club Keena Turner Golf Tournament in 2019, died on May 6 at the age of 73. Blue, a left-handed pitcher, joined the Oakland A’s in 1969 at the age of 19, the start of a 17-year Major League Baseball career. In 1971 he went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and won the American League Cy Young Award and MVP Award. He then helped lead the A’s to three consecutive World Series championships in 1972, 1973 and 1974. Blue was a six-time All Star and is a member of the Oakland A’s Hall of Fame and Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. He ended up playing nine seasons with the A’s, six with the San Francisco Giants and two with the Kansas City Royals.

 Press file photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.