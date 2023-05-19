Tracy resident and baseball legend Vida Blue, shown here at the Tracy Boys & Girls Club Keena Turner Golf Tournament in 2019, died on May 6 at the age of 73. Blue, a left-handed pitcher, joined the Oakland A’s in 1969 at the age of 19, the start of a 17-year Major League Baseball career. In 1971 he went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and won the American League Cy Young Award and MVP Award. He then helped lead the A’s to three consecutive World Series championships in 1972, 1973 and 1974. Blue was a six-time All Star and is a member of the Oakland A’s Hall of Fame and Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. He ended up playing nine seasons with the A’s, six with the San Francisco Giants and two with the Kansas City Royals.