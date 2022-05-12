Mountain House 1 Buhach Colony 3
After an excellent regular season in which the Mountain House varsity baseball team went 12-2 in the Western Athletic Conference, the Mustangs ended their playoff journey in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs after a 3-1 away defeat at the hands of the Buhach Colony Thunder in Atwater on Tuesday.
Coming into the game as the No. 11 seed, the Mustangs were always going to face a team at least slightly better than them on paper. In reality, the difference was miniscule. The game was very evenly matched and fine margins decided the outcome.
“We did a great job grinding at-bats and getting baserunners on, but it just took us too long to get that big hit,” head coach Stephen Gatehouse told the Tracy Press after the game.
The Mustangs allowed one run at the bottom of the first and two at the bottom of the fifth to find themselves down 3-0 with two still to play and plenty of ticks left on the clock to get back into it. But as was the case in their two league losses of the regular season, the offense simply could not outwit the opposing defense.
Mountain House pulled one run back at the top of the seventh but just did not have enough to get back on level terms despite having a golden opportunity.
“Having the tying run on base in the last inning is all we could ask for after giving a couple of runs away defensively,” Gatehouse said. “But I am proud of how our team never stopped fighting. I thought that we were well prepared and gave it our best shot. Buhach just did more of a consistent job executing defensively.”
With all of the emotions back down to ground level, Gatehouse made sure to credit some of his team’s individual performances as well as pay his respects to the formidable opposition on the day.
“Roy Gardner did a great job battling through some adversity on the mound,” Gatehouse said. “Chase Patrizio and Richard Andrade played stella defense. Tyler Hingco and Tyler Jordan put together some strong, competitive at-bats and we had our chances.
“Congratulations to Buhach — they are a classy program and well-coached.”
Millennium 1 Bradshaw Christian 15
Despite doing an outstanding job in the Central California Athletic Alliance and finishing second in the league with an 8-2 record, the Millennium varsity baseball team was seeded at No. 8 in the playoffs and suffered a bitter 15-1 road defeat at the hands of the No.1, Bradshaw Christian, on Wednesday in the first round of the SJS Division 5 bracket.
The Falcons headed out to Sacramento in high spirits after winning four of their last five regular season games. Head coach Andrew Reyes’ team looked well equipped to compete in the post-season but unfortunately for the Falcons, they met a virtually unplayable opponent on the day.
The Pride pitcher Darryl Johnson allowed just one hit on the day and it was actually the one which led to setting up the lone Falcons run of the game. Senior Diego Ruiz doubled early at the top of the third inning before stealing third base soon after to put himself in position. Ruiz was allowed to run home after senior Anthony Boswell grounded out his at-bat.
At the time, Ruiz scored to make it 7-1 to the hosts. That proved to be far from enough as the Pride put the pedal to the metal and inflicted the mercy rule upon the Falcons, ending the contest after five innings.
Boswell pitched for 2.2 innings for the Falcons allowing eight hits, 12 runs — seven earned — one walk and striking out two batters. Junior Vivek Cherian was on the mound for 1.1 innings allowing three hits, three earned runs, one walk and striking out three batters.
