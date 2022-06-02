The Mountain House varsity baseball team put together an excellent regular season in the Western Athletic Conference, finishing with a 12-2 record and being recognized with nine individual All-League honors.
Despite suffering a close, first round California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoff defeat, there were still plenty of positives to take forward for head coach Stephen Gatehouse with most of his standout players set to return next year.
With the core of the team staying intact, Gatehouse took home the Coach of the Year award for his efforts with the Mustangs’ program.
Junior Cameron Valentine won the WAC Most Valuable Player award after leading his team in batting average (.483), on base percentage (.589) and in hits with 42.
Fellow junior Roy Gardner emerged as one of the league’s best pitchers early on in the season and his consistency earned him the Most Outstanding Pitcher award. Gardner had an earned run average of 0.70 on the season and ended the campaign with a 7-1 win-loss record on the mound.
Three Mustangs were recognized with First Team All-League honors as seniors Tyler Hingco and Isaiah Castillo and junior Ny’Zaiah Thompson were selected. Junior Jordan Rimando-Fabro made the All-League Second Team while seniors Armando Ponce-Torres and Richard Andrade received All-League Honorable Mentions.
