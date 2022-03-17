Mountain House junior Roy Gardner threw 94 pitches, faced 27 batters, striking out 14 of them, and had a shutout going until the Davis Spartans scored one unearned run in the seventh inning in the Mustangs’ 12-1 win on Monday at Davis High in Modesto.
Offensively, the Mustangs had a 4-0 lead after the second inning, and then rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh. Junior Cameron Valentine doubled twice and drove in four runs, senior Isaiah Castillo batted in two runs with two hits, and senior Tyler Hingco drove in two runs. Junior Ny'Zaiah Thompson, sophomore Tyler Jordan and senior Jareth Franco also batted in runs.
Mountain House 12, Millennium 5
The Mountain House Mustangs took advantage of Millennium errors to grab a 6-0 lead in the first inning over Millennium High on Saturday at the Tracy Learning Center. The Falcons put up runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 7-5, and then the Mustangs rallied again for the 12-5 win.
Junior Cameron Valentine led the Mustangs the plate with a triple, double, single and three RBIs. Senior Jareth Franco added two hits and two RBIs, senior Chase Patrizio tripled and drove in a run and seniors Isaiah Castillo and Tucker Hudson and sophomore Tyler Jordan also batted in runs.
Sophomore Tyler Jordan pitched four innings for the Mustangs and allowed five hits and four runs while striking out nine batters, and senior Richard Andrade pitched three innings and allowed two hits, a run and he struck out six batters.
Senior Shalin Ratna and sophomore Zachary Reyes each batted in two runs for the Falcons and junior Xavier Moore also drove in a run. Millennium senior starting pitcher Anthony Boswell ent five innings and gave up seven runs, four of them earned, and junior Vivek Cherian allowed two hits and five runs over two innings.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.