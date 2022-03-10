Mountain House High junior starting pitcher Roy Gardner gave up two runs in five innings and also had two base hits to lead the Mustangs past Tracy High 8-5 on Tuesday at Monte Vista Middle School.
Gardner was in control much of the day, leaving the game with a five-run lead. Junior Cameron Valentine and senior Tyler Hingco added two hits each, both doubling, scoring and stealing a base each as well. Sophomore Tyler Jordan added two hits and two RBIs, and junior Ny'Zaiah Thompson, and seniors Isaiah Castillo, Jareth Franco and Armando Ponce-Torres all added hits as well.
Ponce-Torres got the Mustangs started with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, scoring senior Chase Patrizio from third. The Mustangs opened it up in the third, taking advantage of some Tracy miscues on defense to put up four runs.
“I feel like it’s a real promising start. We’re playing good ball for the most part,” said Mountain House coach Stephen Gatehouse.
“We returned almost the entire starting lineup, so we feel pretty good about where we’re at right now. We just have to stick with it and stay healthy.”
He added that players who are new to the starting lineup had small roles last year and have meshed well with the experienced players on the team.
Tracy had some early success with a single from junior Jacob Jones and a triple from senior Drew Frederick, but the Bulldogs were down 8-2 before they would score again in the bottom of the seventh inning, with hits from Frederick, who went 3 for 3 for the day, Jordan Hall and Josh Celestine.
Hall started on the mound for Tracy, pitching two innings and allowing three runs while striking out four batters. Celestine came in to pitch in the third and gave up three unearned runs. Cooper Wilcox and Trevor Jennings finished the game for Tracy, giving up a run each.
“We’re getting better. We’re young,” said Tracy coach Vic Alkire. “We’ve got five or six new starters this year. It’s a process and we’re not there yet by any means. They do work hard. We’re just not getting the results we want.”
He added that the Bulldogs expect the Tri-City Athletic League to be competitive this year, meaning that the Tracy team has only a few weeks to raise their level of play in order to be successful in the TCAL.
Millennium 10, Delta Charter 6
The Millennium Falcons started with a 3-1 first inning lead and extended that to a 9-1 lead by the end of the fourth inning on Monday at the Tracy Learning Center. The Delta Charter Dragons were on the verge of making a comeback with six runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh, but couldn’t close the gap.
The Falcons totaled 10 hits. Junior Xavier Moore doubled, singled and batted in two runs, junior Cristian Virgen singled twice and drove in two runs and junior Vivek Cherian and senior Diego Ruiz both tripled and Ruiz drove in a run. Senior Anthony Boswell, sophomore Zachary Reyes and freshman Christian Jacobo also had hits and batted in runs.
Cherian went five innings on the mound for the Falcons and gave up one run over five innings, and he walked five batters and struck out 11. Senior Shalin Ratna went two innings, gave up a hit and a run and struck out four batters.
Statistics for the Delta Charter team were not available.
El Cerrito 4, Mountain House 3
The Mustangs started off strong at El Cerrito High on Saturday, team, leading 3-0 after five innings, but they could not hold on to the lead. The El Cerrito Gauchos scored two in the sixth and the walk-off run in the seventh. Mountain House sophomore Tyler Jordan shined in his first varsity start on the mound, pitching 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and leaving the game with the lead. Senior Isaiah Castillo led the offense with two singles, a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Senior Tyler Hingco had an RBI double and junior Ny'Zaiah Thompson singled twice, stole a base and scored a run.
