The Mountain House Mustangs (12-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference) held their place at the top of their league standings with their 1-0 win at home on Tuesday over Beyer High (2-9, 2-5 WAC).
Senior starting pitcher Armando Ponce-Torres struck out eight batters over 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and walk in the shutout.
Junior Roy Gardner's sixth-inning double scored senior Jareth Franco from second base to plate the only run for the Mustangs. Junior Cameron Valentine came on and recorded his second save of the season, collecting the final out. He also singled and stole a base. Senior Chase Patrizio doubled off the fence, while sophomore Tyler Jordan and Franco added singles.
Millennium 12, Stone Ridge Christian 2
The Millennium Falcons took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and continued scoring to claim a 12-2 over Stone Ridge Christian High in Merced on Wednesday.
Junior Xavier Moore hit two solo home runs and went three-for-three and senior Anthony Boswell also homered and drove in two runs. Senior Christian Sanderford and junior Cristian Virgen batted in two runs each, and senior Shalin Ratna went two-for-two.
Junior starting pitcher Vivek Cherian gave up for hits and two runs and struck out five batters over three innings, and Boswell allowed two hits and no runs while striking out nine batters over four innings.
Kimball 1, Weston Ranch 0
Senior starting pitcher Dylan Anderson threw 94 pitches, struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit and no runs in the Kimball Jaguars’ 1-0 win at home on Tuesday over the Weston Ranch Cougars.
The Jaguars didn’t get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh inning when senior Anthony Vazquez, who went three-for-three for the day, drove in junior Rigoberto Hernandez. Junior Makylo Bonardi and sophomore Dominik Moore also had hits.
St. Mary’s 6, Tracy 5
The Tracy High Bulldogs and St. Mary’s Rams went scoreless for three innings on Tuesday at Monte Vista Middle School, and the both teams rallied in the fourth to make it a 4-4 tie. The Rams took a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning and Tracy score in the sixth but couldn’t close the gap.
Junior Jordan Hall doubled, singled and drove in a run and Josh Celestine and Trevor Jennings also batted in runs for Tracy.
Senior Drew Giannini pitched six innings and gave up five hits, four walks and six runs while striking out six batters. Hall pitched one inning allowed one hit an no runs.
Lodi 7, West 0
The West Wolf Pack gained only two hits in their 7-0 loss on Tuesday at Lodi. The Lodi Flames scored in the first inning and rallied for six runs in the third, collecting 10 hits.
Senior Manny Tellez got the Pack’s two hits. Junior Jacob Bourke allowed seven hits and seven runs over three innings, and junior Ty Pagan allowed two hits and no runs over three innings.
Mountain House 3, Los Banos 0
Mountain House junior Roy Gardner threw a one-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts to lead the Mustangs past Los Banos 3-0 on March 31.
Jareth Franco's second-inning two-out, two-strike RBI single scored Isaiah Castillo to start the scoring off for the Mustangs. Cameron Valentine, Castillo, Tyler Jordan and Jordan Rimando-Fabro also tallied hits for Mountain House. Valentine scored two runs and stole two bases on the day.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.