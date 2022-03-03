Mountain House senior Richard Andrade tripled home three runs, and senior Jareth Franco and junior Roy Gardner combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound to help the Mustangs defeat Orestimba 6-4 on Tuesday at Mountain House High.
Franco was in command much of the game, earning the win and striking out seven over five innings. Gardner finished the game for his first save of the season, striking out three. Sophomore Tyler Jordan had a sacrifice fly to plate a run, and senior Tyler Hingco and junior Cameron Valentine added hits as well.
Mountain House 6, Berean Christian 3
Mountain House senior Armando Ponce-Torres pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and junior Cameron Valentine hit a three-run double to break the game open in the second inning to lead the Mustangs past Berean Christian 6-3 on Saturday at Berean Christian High in Concord.
Ponce-Torres gave up no earned runs and struck out four, firing 79 pitches on the day. Senior Jareth Franco got the final out in the sixth, and Valentine struck out the side in the seventh for his first save of the year.
Senior Chase Patrizio, senior Richard Andrade, junior Roy Gardner and sophomore Tyler Jordan added hits for the Mustangs.
Livermore 6, Mountian House 3
The Mountain House Mustangs took an early 3-0 lead at Livermore High on Friday in their season opener, but could not hold on to the lead. Senior Richard Andrade pitched five innings for the Mustangs, giving up three earned runs and striking out five batters.
