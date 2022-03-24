The visiting Central Catholic Raiders rallied in the second and third innings and were up 12-2 going into the fourth, where the Raiders continued scoring for the 15-2 win on Tuesday.
Senior Mason Rivera had two hits and batted in two runs, senior Dylan Anderson had two hits, and senior Nathan Russo also had a hit. The Jaguars had four pitchers in Tuesday’s game, and they gave up 13 hits and 11 walks.
Dublin 9, Mountain House 0
The Mustangs struggled in a 9-0 loss on Saturday against visiting Dublin High. Junior Cameron Valentine had two hits and stole a base, and junior Roy Gardner and senior Jareth Franco added hits as well, and senior Tyler Hingco walked twice and stole a base.
Mountain House 11, Davis 0
The Mustangs opened with a five-run first inning and kept scoring for their 11-0 win at home over Davis High on March 17. Senior Isaiah Castillo had three hits, and juniors Cameron Valentine, Ny'Zaiah Thompson and seniors Jareth Franco and Chase Patrizio added two hits each. Senior Tyler Hingco tripled and Valentine and Franco combined for seven RBIs on the day. Senior Armando Ponce-Torres and Patrizio combined for a three-hit shutout on the mound, striking out five.
