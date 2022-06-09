The first season back with no pandemic restrictions was considered a success for the Millennium varsity baseball team with six Falcons receiving All Central California Athletic Alliance recognition.
The Falcons went 8-2 in CCAA and went into the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 playoffs as the No. 8 seed before bowing out to the No. 1 Bradshaw Christian in the first round.
All in all though, the season was a fruitful one with many outstanding moments at the Tracy Learning Center under the watchful eye of head coach Andrew Reyes. With the team built heavily around graduating seniors, four of them were part of the group that received All-League honors.
Senior pitcher Anthony Boswell was the headline act with an All CCAA First Team selection. Boswell embraced the leadership role for the Falcons on the mound and at-bat, leading the team in a number of statistical categories.
Boswell was the outstanding Falcon in batting average (0.373), slugging percentage (0.722), hits (31), runners batted in (24), home runs (5) and earned run average out of the bullpen with 1.88. He also hit eight doubles and three triples on the season – a team best in both.
Junior Xavier Moore too had an outstanding season on offense and defense, earning a place on the All-League Second Team. Moore led the team in on base percentage with 0.500. The first baseman was second in batting average (0.354) and batted in 20 runs on 23 hits (second on the team in both). Moore also had three home runs and a 0.982 fielding percentage on the season.
Joining him on the All-League Second Team was senior Diego Ruiz. The catcher was second on the Falcons in on base percentage with 0.483, stolen bases (14) and tied for second with Moore in RBIs with 20. Ruiz was an extremely efficient scorer at the plate, batting in 20 runners on just 21 hits on the season.
Three more Falcons went on to receive Honorable Mentions. Senior Christian Sanderford was selected after leading the team in stolen bases with 17. Senior Shalin Ratna was third on the team in on base percentage with 0.446. Junior Vivek Cherian was third on the team in stolen bases with 11 and had a 4.28 earned run average on the mound.
