Lincoln 7, West 1
The West Wolf Pack varsity baseball team fell comprehensively to the dominant Lincoln Trojans 7-1, scoring once at the bottom of the fifth inning as a consolation.
The hosting Wolf Pack could not avoid dropping to 0-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League despite pitching quite well for the first three innings. Lincoln put one run on the board at the top of the first and then did not score again until the top of the fourth.
West rotated three pitchers in the game with junior Jacob Bourke getting the start and pitching for four innings. Bourke allowed five hits, four runs – three earned – one walk and struck out two batters. Junior Emiliano Nolasco took over and pitched until midway through the seventh inning allowing three hits, three runs – two earned – and striking out one batter. Junior Angel Souza finished off the game allowing one hit and no runs.
The Lincoln bullpen allowed the hosts to record just five hits – two of those coming from senior Manny Tellez who also scored West’s only run of the game.
Lodi 4, Tracy 2
The Tracy High varsity baseball team led 1-0 for six innings on Tuesday in Lodi until a four run bottom of the sixth by the Lodi Flames propelled the hosts to a 4-2 victory.
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-6 in Tri-City Athletic League play after a near flawless night on the mound was undone by a terrific finale from Lodi. With the game in the balance, Flames junior Brayden Stout stepped up with a three-RBI double to completely swing the momentum.
That was enough to all but kill the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes despite the visitors adding one more run in the final inning. With the win, Lodi remained in contention to win the division, trailing Tokay by just one game in the TCAL.
Ceres 10, Millennium 4
The Millennium Falcons varsity baseball team trailed all game and took their second McCrae Tournament defeat – this time at the hands of the Ceres Bulldogs 10-4 – at Ceres High.
The Falcons struggled at-bat but were kept in the game by some solid pitching – until the Bulldogs put together an emphatic top of the sixth, scoring seven runs to notch up their second straight victory of the tournament.
Junior Vivek Cherian pitched for the first couple of innings, allowing two hits, two runs and striking out two batters. Senior Christian Sanderford then took over until the seventh and allowed five hits, eight runs – one earned – and walked four batters while striking out two. Sophomore Patrick Walsh finished the game as a relief allowing one hit.
At-bat, sophomore Zachary Reyes held it down with two hits that produced three RBI’s. Senior Shalin Ratna chipped in with two runs and two hits. Sophomore Ethan Dowell had one RBI on one hit. The other two runs came from junior Xavier Moore and Walsh. The pair also had a hit each.
