Sierra 6, Kimball 3
The Sierra Timberwolves held a 3-2 lead after three innings over the Kimball Jaguars on Tuesday at Kimball High. Both teams scored again to make it a 5-3 game after five and Sierra scored one more run in the sixth for the 6-3 win.
Senior Trent Phillips went three-for-three for the Jaguars and batted in a run, and senior Dylan Anderson also had three hits. Sophomore Isaiah Velazquez also had a hit, and senior Lorenzo Deperio batted in a run.
Senior starting pitcher Nick Coronado allowed 10 hits and five runs, four of them earned, over 4 1/3 innings and he walked two and struck out four. Velasquez pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed no hits and one unearned run while walking three and striking out five.
Lincoln 15, Tracy 4
After three scoreless innings the Lincoln Trojans scored in the top of the fourth, and the Tracy High Bulldogs took the 4-1 lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. That lead disappeared in the fifth inning when Lincoln scored four runs, and the Trojans rallied for seven runs in the top of the sixth and scored three more in the seventh for the 15-4 win.
Senior Drew Giannini drove in two runs for Tracy with a double, senior Cooper Wilcox tripled, singled and batted in a run. and junior A.J. Verduszo also drove in a run.
Giannini started on the mound and went three scoreless innings before he gave up five runs. Junior Jacob Jones allowed six runs in the sixth inning and Austin Oneto and Trevor Jennings combined to allow four runs.
Mountain House 10, Los Banos 2
Mountain House High senior Armando Ponce-Torres struck out 12 batters on Tuesday, including eight out of nine consecutive batters at one point, as the Mustangs beat Los Banos 10-2 in Los Banos. Ponce-Torres went all seven innings and allowed five hits and two runs for the win.
Junior Jordan Rimando-Fabro tallied three hits, including a double, while senior Richard Andrade, junior Cameron Valentine, and senior Isaiah Castillo all recorded two hits each. Senior Tyler Hingco added a triple and scored twice, and junior Ny'Zaiah Thompson, Andrade, and Valentine also scored twice.
Tokay 12, West 4
The West Wolf Pack scored first in Tuesday’s game at Tokay High in Lodi, but the Tokay Tigers came back with five runs in the bottom of the first and scored again in the late innings for a 12-4 win.
Senior Manny Tellez doubled twice for the Wolf Pack, senior Kyler Hickman doubled, singled and drove in a run and Devin Smith also had a hit.
Junior starting pitcher Jacob Bourke gave up 11 hits and nine runs over four innings, and junior Emiliano Nolasco allowed three hits and three runs over two innings.
Millennium 11, West 1
The Millennium Falcons launched into a six-run fourth inning to secure an 11-1 win on Friday at West High.
The Wolf Pack scored first when senior Manny Tellez reached on an outfield error in the first inning and rounded the bases on Millennium errors, but the Falcon defense settled into its game after that.
The Falcons held a 5-1 lead after three innings, with senior Anthony Boswell hitting an RBI triple in the second inning and junior Xavier Moore hitting a home run far over the right field fence in the third inning. Millennium’s fourth inning rally included doubles from junior Cristian Virgen, sophomore Zachary Reyes and seniors Christian Sanderford and Diego Ruiz.
Ruiz and Reyes finished with three RBIs each, and Sanderford and Moore totaled two RBIs each.
Boswell pitched all five innings and gave up two hits while striking out seven batters. West had hits from seniors Dallin Silcox and Trenten Wood. West juniors Ty Pagan and Anthony Camarena combined to allow 12 hits and 11 runs over four innings with four strikeouts, and senior Devin Smith closed for the Wolf Pack, allowing one hit in the fifth inning.
