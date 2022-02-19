A still life exploring the texture and detail of a basket and clay pottery was voted the Tracy Camera Club’s photo of the month for February at a meeting last week.
Casey Goodall’s photo titled “Pima, Acoma, and Ute Artifacts” was entered in the special February category, “Still Life,” of the monthly contest.
Goodall took the photo with a Canon 7D MKII camera at 1/250 of a second at f/13 on Canon EFS 17-55mm lens set to 20mm.
Goodall said he has not explored still life photography before but selected a variety of objects with a theme, mood, story, or concept that tied them together.
“As I looked around my house, it occurred to me that the Pima basket and the clay older Acoma clay pot on the right side of the image may be the most visually interesting objects I own.”
Goodall said some of the pots date back to 1910 and he found them culturally and visually interesting.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
