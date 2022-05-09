A basketball coach from Discovery Bay is under arrest after trying to arrange a meeting to have sex with one of his 14-year-old players from Tracy.
A new release for the Tracy Police Department said Donovan Zachary London, 21, was taken into custody on May 3 following an investigation into sexually suggestive message he had texted the 14-year-old boy.
Police did not name the basketball team London coaches in Tracy but did say it was not affiliated with any school.
Police said the boy’s mother alerted police, telling them her son had been receiving explicit texts from London. The investigation was passed to detectives who specialize in crimes against children. London continued to send the boy sexually explicit texts during the investigation while investigators monitored his conversation, police said.
Believing he was talking with the boy, London agreed to meet him to engage in sex acts but was met by officers from the Special Enforcement Team and Special Investigations Unit.
London was taken into custody and booked in the county jail on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies and arranging a meeting with a minor motivated by and for sexual purposes.
After his arrest officers served additional search warrants and on May 5 London was also charged with possession of child pornography.
He is currently being held at the county jail on $350,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police do not believe there are more victims but anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact detective Brian Azevedo, (209) 831-6534 or Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com.
