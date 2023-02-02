The Tracy High boys basketball team found themselves on the receiving end of a painful 77-29 home defeat at the hands of the Tri-City Athletic League leading Modesto Christian Crusaders on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (5-18, 1-8 TCAL) were looking for just their second league win in their penultimate home floor outing of the season, but the visitors quickly erased any hopes and dreams of that materializing as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead inside the opening 2½ minutes.
Still undefeated on the season, the Crusaders (10-0 TCAL) looked like a team that’s going to be fighting for the highest honors at the tail end of the post-season. Supremely skilled and extremely physical, Modesto Christian did not leave much up for debate.
The visitors shot lights out from the field — inside and from beyond the arc — and protected their basket with high discipline to take a 28-5 lead out of the first quarter.
Down 16-0 in the first, senior guard Izaac Brooks momentarily stopped the bleed for the ‘Dogs with a smooth mid-range jumper. He added a three-pointer later in the quarter to slightly pamper the scoreboard but ultimately, the hosts were dug a hole virtually impossible to climb out of.
“These guys just did not miss,” Tracy head coach Junior Cueva told the Tracy Press when asked about his thoughts on the game. “They’re a big team. They killed us on the offensive boards. They just punched us in the mouth really early and we could not get out of that.”
The second quarter was more of the same. Tracy was brave and fought with all their might but it was too little for the size and skill of the Crusaders. The hosts did well to put up seven more points before half-time with Modesto Christian center Prince Oseya — standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall — patrolling the paint and swatting away anything that came close to the visitors’ rim.
The Crusaders took a 31-point lead into the locker room at the break. Up 43-12, the game was all but over. From that point on, it was all about trying to follow the game plan and build some good habits for the ‘Dogs who have three TCAL games remaining.
Speaking about what he wanted to see from his team in the second-half, down by such a big margin, Cueva said: “You just have to compete and not watch them. You just have to be competitive. Just stick to the game plan and chip away. And for us too with three winnable games coming up, we just have to get better.”
Tracy was hurt by the absence of junior guard Malcom Akamien who has provided a very bright spark for the team out of the backcourt in an overall cloudy season. As a like for like replacement, Brooks gave it his all to carry the load and led the ‘Dogs with 13 points.
Elsewhere, senior guard DJ Jones chipped in with 5 points. Junior guard Michael McCreary contributed with five assists and three rebounds. Junior center Jeremiah Costilla had 3 points, four rebounds and one block on the night.
