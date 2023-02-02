The Millennium High girls basketball team continued their hunt for Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) glory with a convincing 56-42 victory over the Elliot Christian Eagles on Tuesday night at Tracy High.
The Lady Falcons (17-5, 6-1 CCAA) bounced back expertly after suffering their lone league defeat to date at the hands of the league-leading Big Valley Christian Lions (7-1 CCAA) last Thursday.
Despite the minor setback, head coach Joe Reyes never doubted that his team would get right back to winning ways because of their hunger and commitment to each other as a team.
“They are a good group,” he said. “They play together and they believe in each other. As hard as they play, the best thing about us is that we do it all together. Their belief in each other is a big part of (their success).”
On Tuesday, junior guard Nichole Clark carried the torch for the Falcons – pouring in 26 points to lead all scorers. Clark had an outstanding game out of the backcourt and has been a huge boost to the team since her return from injury.
Clark went on two terrific shooting runs in the first half which first allowed the Falcons to get a foothold in the game and then to create some separation before half-time.
The guard nailed six shots from beyond the arc against the Eagles, three in each of the opening two quarters, to give her team a ton of first half momentum. Tied at 14-14 with seconds left in the first quarter, Clark gave the Falcons a 17-14 lead going into the second with her third three-ball of the game.
She then picked up right where she left off in the second period, leading Millennium on a 13-0 run. Clark poured in 11 of the 13 points. Senior forward Zehnna Ndeithi added a layup to force the visitors into a timeout.
Reyes was pleased with how his team was able to tighten the screw on defense after a leaky start. He also addressed the impact that Clark has on his team as the Falcons ended the second quarter executing on both sides of the ball and took a 36-26 into the intermission.
“It bothers me that we start slow because this is the way that we should play,” Reyes said of his team’s second and third quarter performance. “But it’s okay. We have a tendency of getting into the flow of the game and defensively we still have some work to do but we play really hard.
“Nichole (Clark) has been shooting really well lately. She had a great game. She is our leader, she gets everybody involved and that’s the way it should be.”
The third quarter was all Falcons as they went on a 13-3 run over the eight minutes to all but put the game on ice. Ndeithi had six of her 10 points on the night in the quarter and was terrific on the glass for the hosts. Junior guard Jocelyn Hernandez had 9 points on the night and five in the third – including a three.
The Falcons closed things out in the fourth quarter although it was a little sloppier than Reyes would have liked. Millennium was outscored 13-7 in the final eight minutes but still able to secure a largely comfortable win.
With three CCAA games left to spare, the Falcons sit one game behind Big Valley in the league standings and are still alive and well in the fight for the championship.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
