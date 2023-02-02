The Mountain House High boys basketball team defeated the Kimball Jaguars 68-63 on Monday night at Mountain House – completing a clean sweep of Tracy area high schools for the season.
The Mustangs (21-2, 9-1 WAC) secured their second hard earned victory over the Jags (14-11, 3-4 VOL) this winter and they also boast wins over Millennium, Tracy, and West High from earlier on in the campaign.
Mountain House head coach Reno Ursal revealed that winning all of their local battles was one of his team’s goals heading into this season and it now leaves them with plenty of confidence and momentum heading into the final stretch of Western Athletic Conference play.
The Jags were really up for this one following the sour defeat against the Mustangs at West High’s Annual Holiday basketball tournament in December and they gave a good account of themselves on Monday, including taking a three-point lead at 17-14 out of the first quarter.
The visitors were led by senior forward duo of Chris Obiajulu and Benito Ruiz with 6 points apiece in the first period.
The pair went on to have outstanding games for Kimball. Ruiz led all scorers with 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds for a monster double-double. Obiajulu had 16 points, six boards and two steals on the night.
The game, though, was won in the depth department and the Mustangs simply had too much for the Jags to handle with a host of players providing significant contributions on both sides of the ball from the start and off the bench.
The Mustangs trailed by one at the interval after a good second quarter response. The Jags held a 33-32 lead but a nice eight-point run from Mustang senior guards Roy Gardner Jr. and Noah Ursal had the hosts right where they wanted to be at the intermission, as per Coach Ursal.
Mountain House then continued in tune with their modus operandi on the season and delivered a strong third quarter effort to take the lead and control of the game.
The hosts led 54-49 heading down the stretch with senior guard Nikhil Karthikeyan credited for giving the team a lift with four points in the quarter and “impressive perimeter defense on the Jags’ guards” off the bench.
The two rivals went to war in the final eight minutes with both teams in familiar territories. The Mustangs have made a habit of defending leads in the fourth quarter whereas the Jags have become known for their late efforts to try and swing games in their favor.
With that, the Mustangs were just about able to keep their visitors at bay. Senior guard Isaiah Chenier had 20 points on the night and some clutch free throws (3/3 in the quarter) to close things out. Junior forward Thurmond Thorpe also hit timely buckets for the hosts in the clutch and had 8 points and six boards on the night.
Mountain House out hustled the Jags on the glass to gain an advantage in key moments of the game. The hosts got big contributions from junior guard EJ Campbell who had seven boards to go along with his 15 points. Senior guard Darion Petty pulled down six rebounds. Juniors, guard Cedrick Major Jr. and center Gabriel Williams, had five boards each.
For the Jags, senior forward Greg Thompson and senior guard Jayden Richardson supported the duo of Obiajulu and Ruiz well. Thompson had 8 points and nine rebounds. Richardson poured in 14 points to go along with three assists and three steals.
Moving forward, the Mustangs are in a three-way tie at the top of WAC with Los Banos and Lathrop also sitting on 9-1 league records with four games to go. Mountain House still has to play both over the next week.
The Jags have three VOL games left to go and are currently fourth in the standings. The two teams directly above are East Union and Central Catholic (both 5-2). Kimball, at 3-4, may have to win out and need a favor or two from those above in order to clinch a playoff berth.
Mountain House 66, Los Banos 61
Since Monday’s win, the Mustangs have returned to WAC play with an enormous win against the Los Banos Tigers on their senior night on Wednesday.
Mountain House improved to 10-1 in league play with the victory. The Tigers were one of two other teams at the top of WAC with a near perfect 9-1 record heading into Wednesday. They were also the only team to hand the Mustangs a league loss this winter.
The Mustangs came into this one with a bit of a chip on their shoulder – wanting to avenge their defeat from a few weeks ago.
As you’d expect from a game with championship implications, it was a tight, evenly matched affair. The Mustangs took a one-point lead at 42-41 into the fourth quarter after a relentless back and forth over the previous three.
The hosts were then able to close things out and set up a likely championship decider against Lathrop, who beat Beyer 78-66 on Wednesday to also improve to 10-1 in WAC. The two teams will face off on Monday night at Lathrop High.
Against Los Banos, Chenier led the Mustangs in scoring with 13 points to go along with six assists and two steals. Campbell chipped in with 11 points and two s teals. Gardner Jr. had 9 points including two makes from three-point range. Thorpe poured in 9 points. Williams added 7 points and six boards.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.