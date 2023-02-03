The West High boys basketball team split their weekly matchups going 1-1 with the 61-44 win over the Tokay Tigers on Monday night being the highlight.
The Wolf Pack’s trip to Lodi to face the Tigers marked the start of a three-game road stint which will end at Modesto Christian next Wednesday. West improved to 3-7 in Tri-City Athletic League play with their win over Tokay.
As per head coach Brandon Parks, the Tigers came out brave and threw a lot of different defensive schemes at his team — switching between a 2-3 zone and a full court press. This led to the hosts taking a 28-27 lead into half-time.
However, at the break, Parks and his team made the appropriate adjustments and went on a 22-4 third quarter run to swing the pendulum in their favor.
Parks reported that the key to victory was attacking the middle from the high post through junior forward Yuvi Mann who poured in 17 points on his 17th birthday to lead the team in scoring. To his tally he added eight rebounds and three blocks.
Junior point guard Xavier Cardona Renshaw was also able to thrive as a result of the changes made by Parks and finished the game with 16 points and five assists. West put on an outstanding defensive display in the second half.
Senior forward Nicolas Rodrigues and junior guard Joseph Walker chipped in with 11 points each in the win.
After their trip to face the Crusaders next week, the Wolf Pack will close out their regular season with a rendezvous against the Tracy High Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 10.
