Tracy Hills residents celebrated Bathukamma Festival in grand manner with hundreds of folks attending Sunday’s event at Starcross Park, making it a huge success.
Bathukamma is a Hindu festival originating in the state of Telangana in the south-central part of the Indian peninsula as a way to honor the Goddess Sati and her return as the Goddess Pavarthi by gathering and displaying brightly colored flowers.
The women and girls participated in the celebrations with lot of enthusiasm. They captivated the audience with their scintillating and synchronized dancing performances. Later, they distributed the sweets (prasadams).
The women in their best attire arrived at the venue and celebrated the Bathukamma festival by placing the colorfully decorated flowers in a conical shape. They placed Goddess on the Bathukamma and worshipped the Goddess before dancing around them by singing the traditional songs.
Volunteers from Tracy Hills Festival Organizing Committee distributed prizes for best bathukammas to Sirisha Malgireddy, Srujana Sungishala and Anvitha Madadi.
