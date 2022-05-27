A group exhibition by the Bay Area collective The Breakfast Group will bring paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography to their exhibition that closes the 15th Anniversary season at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts galleries.
“The Breakfast Group: Fresh Coffee and a Fresh Start,” opens June 11 in the GFW Energy and Souza Family Foundation galleries at the Grand Theatre.
The exhibition features works by Priscilla Birge, Donna Fenstermaker, John Friedman, Nancy Genn, Katie Hawkinson, Carol Ladewig, Loren Rehbock, Joseph Slusky, Kim Thoman, Sandy Walker, and Jan Wurm.
The Breakfast Group began in the 1960s as a group of artists teaching at the University of California, Berkeley, who met weekly to discuss art, teaching and other topics. The group’s tradition of meeting continues through today and worked through the COVID-19 pandemic with virtual exhibitions and events on Zoom.
Wurm is curating the exhibition at the Grand Galleries is an artist, educator, and curator and has taught at the U.C. Berkeley Extension, the ASUC Art Studio, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
In a written statement Wurm said, ” These long pandemic months have seen time warp, melt, and then rush by. But through this shifting framework, The Breakfast Group artists have kept working, finding meaning and expression in the studio. The Breakfast Group has held tight to the binding ties of the past and remained open to the promise of the future. Art is a language that cannot be unlearned and this is a conversation that continues to unfold at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts for fresh coffee and a fresh start.”
An opening reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on June 11. A Gallery Talk/Breakfast Group panel discussion will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 9. The exhibition, opening reception and Gallery Talk are free and open to the public.
The Grand Galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The galleries will be closed July 1 through July 4 for Independence Day.
For more information visit www.atthegrand.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.