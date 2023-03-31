Recently I’ve seen false rumors regarding Top Golf, that the city is delaying a project and now it’s going to Manteca. Transparent Tracy is trying to blame the current city attorney, who has only been here for less than a year, blaming her for the last 10 years of businesses going to Manteca/Lathrop. I do my homework and research. I personally submitted a PRA (Public Records Act request), asking if any proposal has been made about Top Golf. Will have update soon.
Additionally, it was Mayor Young and Veronica Vargas that refused to put a city cannabis density ordinance in place. This is why Tracy currently has 17 cannabis business permits approved, seven being in our downtown. Both Young and Vargas were against allowing a Federal DOJ background check, allegedly allowing their associates to flood our city.
Two developers that were issued a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) were major contributors to Young and Arriola’s campaigns. Those two are pushing to their agendas, not only with cannabis but also future development, apparently no aquatics center and more warehouses. It’s notable that these two council members received over $20,000 in big developer campaign contributions.
We finally have a city attorney that is doing her job, and not allowing developers to direct city staff and holding developers to their commitments to our community. It’s time for our developers to do their part.
Alice English, Tracy
