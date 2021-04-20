Williams Middle School student efforts to capture the beauty around them in drawing, painting and music are on display virtually during the 4th annual Art Show that went live last week.
Art teacher Nick Kerin said the art show is open to all students, not just those in art classes, and features work by students of all skill levels including special needs.
This year’s show also features two student music performances that can be viewed online.
In an online statement about the show Kerin wrote, “This art show is open to all students at the school. I’m so proud of all who participated. We have students of all ages and abilities here—all with a common desire to create something beautiful. That is our theme this year: “Beautiful.” While it has been a tough year, there is still so much beauty in the world, and these students are bringing some to you here.”
Guest artist Justin Gallego of Manteca is featured in the show including one of his drawings “Heroes” that was commissioned by Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
The show features artwork by 27 students that can be viewed at https://williams.tracy.k12.ca.us/activiteis-programs/art-show and will be on display for the remainder of the school year.
Kerin said he hopes to be able to return with an in-person art show next year.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.