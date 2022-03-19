Bee Gees tribute the latest in Grand’s top acts

The Bee Gees played Tracy Saturday night, and it was quite a grand success at the Grand Theatre.
Well, actually it wasn’t the brothers Gibb on the Grand’s stage, but John Acosta and his group, Bee Gees Gold Tribute, sure sounded — and looked — like the English-Australians in their 1970s prime.
My daughter, Meg, and I were in row F on the ground floor, which we shared with a group of women who had to be the ultimate Bee Gees fans. They knew all the words and hand signals as they jumped into the air with every number. Audience participation built from there, and everyone was on her or his feet during the closing offerings.
In addition to providing a great evening performance to close to a full house, the concert again demonstrated what the Grand Theatre can provide in the way of top-quality entertainment scheduled when the availability of the performers is right.
Anna Cross, the city’s cultural arts manager who heads the Grand’s staff, told me the Bee Gees Gold Tribute was added to the Grand’s entertainment schedule just a few weeks before the performance after she had learned that the Las Vegas-based group was in this area and available for a Saturday night appearance.
After Saturday‘s concert, Anna was in the Grand’s lobby talking to audience members as they departed.
“I had good feedback,” she said. “Everyone told me how much they really enjoyed it.”
During the concert, Acosta played Barry Gibb, the lead vocalist with the group’s signature falsetto, and group members playing Robin and Maurice rounded out the brothers Gibb on stage. The group, backed by a drummer and bass-guitarist, performed such Bee Gees favorites as “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing, “Tragedy” “Massachusetts” and other Bee Gee classics.
Obviously, I haven’t been to all the concerts at the Grand, but it Saturday night certainly reminded me of Willie Nelson’s solo vocal and guitar performance a few years ago.
Willie and crew were on their way through Tracy and decided to give the local folks a concert. And Willie, playing the guitar and singing for an hour and a half without a break didn’t disappoint a single person in the audience that night.
I’m glad John Acosta and his Bee Gees Gold Tribute group were passing this way, too. As far and I could tell, they, too, didn’t disappoint anyone in the Grand’s audience last Saturday night.
For me, it just provided a reminder of just how important the Grand Theatre has become in making life in the ol’ tank town in the valley all the more of a special experience.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@t
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.