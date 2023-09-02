Beefalo saga of the 70’s had a dedicated advocate in Tracy

The headline atop of Page 1 of the Tracy Press edition of Sept. 10, 1973, proclaimed. “And now it’s ‘Beefalo Bud.’” It was the kick-off a half-century ago of a multi-year Tracy-based adventure that had more than its share of ups and downs — and twists and turns.
Beefalo Bud was B.C. “Bud” Basolo Jr., then a 50-year-old native of Tracy who had announced he was succeeding in cross-breeding buffaloes and beef cattle to wind up with a hybrid named beefalo. Bud promised beefalo produced meat that was leaner and tastier than either all-beef or all- buffalo meat.
Trying to separate fact from fantasy was quite a challenge along the way toward what Bud had hoped would be of acceptance of beefalo. I was reporting all angles of beefalo-or-bust developments over several years in the Press. Bud was a colorful guy and quite a salesman who knew how to promote beefalo.
Earlier, he had established himself as a wholesale meat dealer in the Bay Area while making his home in Hillsborough. He also had owned a buffalo ranch in Wyoming but sold it after a few years.
“When I had the Wyoming ranch, I sold buffalo meat to Safeway and other grocery chains,” Bud told me. “Buffalo meat has always sold well, but there never has been an adequate supply and never will be. This is why I became interested in crossing beef with buffalo.”
After leaving Wyoming, Bud concentrated his beef-buffalo cross-breeding at the Basolo family farm on Durham Ferry Road southeast of Tracy.
Bud was deliberately sketchy about the secret to his successful hybrid breeding, explaining he couldn’t copyright the secret. He reported he waited more than six years from the time of the first successful hybrid breeding before announcing “Basolo Hybrid Beefalo” was a reality earlier in 1973.
Bud and his wife, Georgia, were gracious hosts who invited groups of interested animal-breeders — and possible investors in beefalo sperm— to spend a weekend at the Basolo’s rural Tracy home. I can recall several of those groups were from as far away as France and Germany.
Bud said the hybrid bulls that produce the semen are less than 50 percent buffalo, so their appearance is more like beef, lacking the huge buffalo head.
“But you can see,” pointing to a prize bull in a nearby pen, “the beefalo is a more husky animal — It has more meat compared to the bone and fat.”
As Bud began promoting beefalo, including a story in TIME magazine, there were skeptics to successful cross-breeding of beef with buffalo, noting the Canadian government had tried it for 30 years without succeeding.
“There’s mostly bull in beefalo,” said one doubter in a Bay Area newspaper story.
Bud and Georgia pretty much brushed off the doubters but began selling what they labeled beefalo meat to prove its worth. The lean, tasty meat was growing in popularity.
Just then, however, state regulators of sales of meat began looking more closely at beefalo and Bud’s claims of successful cross-breeding. Finally, they ordered the Basolos to stop selling meat as beefalo, declaring it was no more than lean beef, and selling it as non-existent beefalo was fraudulent.
The Basolos countered in some interviews with newspaper and TV reporters, saying, “Look, the people at Black Angus restaurants never have had to guarantee that all their beef is from black angus cattle.”
That didn’t impress the state officials, and their order to stop selling the meat as beefalo stood.
Sales of what had been marketed to breeders as beefalo sperm had come to a sudden stop.
The unusual, sometimes puzzling and short-lived era of the beefalo had ended. Bud Basolo was just Bud again, no more Beefalo Bud.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.