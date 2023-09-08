Networking with services for behavioral and mental health awareness will take center stage at the third annual Tracy Connects event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
Sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce in partnership with city of Tracy and Tracy Unified School District, Tracy Connects will feature representatives from nonprofits, service organizations, churches, schools, city services including police and fire along with county services.
Maria Valenzuela, CEO of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s theme will focus on mental and behavior health awareness and will feature more than 50 vendors from the local and San Joaquin County services that provide resources on behavioral and mental health.
“We invite them to come out and showcase their services. They are free or minimal fees to the community, so the community gets to come out and visit the booths with all those resources that are available to them and connect with them and find assistance all in one place,” Valenzuela said.
The chamber is supporting three nonprofits that serve the community in mental health awareness issues. This year they will give back to A to Z Psychotherapy, Sow a Seed Community Foundation and the Tracy Golden Agers.
Valenzuela said networking is key to Saturday’s event where everyone can learn what resources are available.
“It’s a lot of networking and relationship building. Because the nonprofits that attend themselves get to connect with other nonprofits and build relationships,” Valenzuela said. “They are able to refer to each other like — hey my program doesn’t offer this assistance but here’s this person that can help you.”
The city’s Rollin’ Rec Rec program will have free activities for children and Costco will provide a free lunch for people attending the event.
People can contact the chamber for more information about the event or to connect with the resources available if they are unable to attend at (209) 835-2131.
