Members of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges completed its six-year accreditation visit at the Bella Vista Christian Academy in early February for the school that received its first WASC accreditation in 2014.
A four-member committee visited the campus to meet with parents, teachers, students, administration and school stakeholders.
The committee received an 80-page self-study report from Bella Vista that the staff began working on last year covering school demographics, test scores, parent and staff surveys, curriculum, and teaching methods.
Bella Vista currently has 205 students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade and 110 students in the preschool program, with the school almost doubling in size after reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WASC committee will create a final report for the school and the work they have done and includes areas the committee felt the school should address including long term planning with the increase in student population.
The WASC commission is to foster excellence in elementary, secondary, adult and postsecondary institutions, and supplementary education programs and recognizes institutions through granting accreditation to the schools that meet an acceptable level of quality in accordance with established criteria.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.