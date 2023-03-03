Students at Bella Vista Christian Academy jump started their heart rate with a day of heart-healthy activities at the school’s 22nd annual Jump Rope for Heart on Wednesday.
Pam McCain, admissions coordinator and office manager at the school, said 315 students from the preschool through eighth grade would take part in the activities ranging from jump rope to soccer to volleyball as they work to keep their hearts healthy.
“Kids just think there is running to exercise but there is so much more,” McCain said.
Students were set into groups and spent 3 minutes at different physical activity stations set around the school’s multipurpose room.
Students in the upper grades spent just about an hour in the Jump Rope for Heart while students in kindergarten and younger spent 30 minutes doing activities.
McCain said the Jump Rope for Heart is one of the school’s spirit day activities as they celebrate Lutheran Schools Week.
The school began the activity as an observance of the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart but added different physical activity stations through the years.
As part of the day upper-class students will take part in a Hoops for Heart basketball tournament where five-man teams play 4-minute half games .
McCain said she would talk to students later during their physical education cases about the importance of exercise and healthy-heart activities.
