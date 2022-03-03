The Bella Vista Christian Academy seventh/eighth-grade team won their Central Valley Christian School Athletic Conference titles last week after playing their championship games as part of a day-long basketball event at Stockton Arena on Feb. 23. It started with the South Bay Lakers defeating the Stockton Kings 118-112 in NBA G League play. The Bella Vista girls then took to the court to face St. Peter’s of Elk Grove, winning it 29-17 to complete their season with a 4-2 record, 3-1 in the CVCSAC, to share the league title with Williams Middle School. The boys game followed, with the Bella Vista team beating St. Peter’s 39-15, finishing with a 6-1 record, 4-0 in the CVCSAC. Next up will be league competition with local public schools in Tracy starting Wednesday at the Tracy Boys & Girls Club.

