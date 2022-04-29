Editor,
With respect to the article “Plan documents benefits and challenges of urban forest,” (Tracy Press, April 22), it is imperative that The City of Tracy consider diversifying our urban forest as we plan to expand our urban ecosystem. Allergy symptoms have been on the rise and urban forests are partly to blame due to city tree selections.
As a Tracy resident and a mother of three, I urge the City of Tracy to conscientiously select tree species with resident health in mind. Even with a strict medication regime and lifestyle changes during allergy season, my children continue to have severe allergic reactions followed by eczema and asthma exacerbations. These experiences are shared by many of my fellow Tracy families as one in four children in San Joaquin County has asthma. The air quality in San Joaquin County has been ranked as some of the nation’s worst air.
Urban forest planning gives our community a wonderful opportunity to mitigate air pollution and reduce allergens by planting low allergen tree species. Urban forest planners tend to favor male trees because city maintenance is convenient. However, male trees tend to produce pollen in abundance. Whereas female trees trap and remove large amounts of pollen. It is essential to primarily add female trees to our urban forestry plan.
We need to urge our officials to carefully select our urban forest species as these landscape designs influence our community’s health now and for generations to come. Our urban forest should increase plant biodiversity and species with low pollen production. The plan to expand our urban forest gives us an opportunity to create an ecosystem that is beneficial to the Tracy community.
Mariana Trujillo (RN, UCSF School of Nursing), Tracy
