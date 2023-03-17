Editor,
The City Council of Tracy has identified a problem. After hearing the traffic consultants at a special meeting where much data and some possible options were presented; a more focused study to finalize their recommendations was requested. Then the City Council provided comments and a recommendation to have the consultants continue their work.
It was during the comment section of the meeting that one of the council members stated that, “human behavior” was the main cause of our city’s traffic problems. Hence this letter to offer a solution to this human behavior part of our traffic problems.
Our City Council could lead us by example showing us the best of human behavior. Guidelines for this behavior are listed in an excerpt from a US Citizenship and Immigration Services publication.
There are seven Citizenship Rights and nine Responsibilities listed: below is the sixth of the nine:
n Respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others.
Though the United States is a nation of diverse background and cultures, our common civic values unite us as one nation. Tolerance, through courtesy and respect for the beliefs and opinions of others, is the hallmark of a civilized society and ensures the continuity of liberty and freedom for future generations.
Those of us that were born citizens should know and follow these obligations as well as those that have applied and tested to be citizens.
Please encourage our City Council to be the best example of human behavior and citizenship in our community. Let us follow their example and take with us as daily passengers in our vehicle Miss Courtesy and Mr. Tolerance.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
