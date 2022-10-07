Editor,
As we head toward the Nov. 8 congressional elections, one question should be on voters’ minds that involves the economic policies of Biden and supported by Democrat Rep. Josh Harder. "Are you better off now than you were two years ago?"
Inflation was 1.4 percent in January 2021. Today it stands at 8.3 percent.
There was no recession in January 2021. By anyone's standards, we are now in a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 31,186 and rising on Jan. 20, 2021.
On Oct. 3, it was almost 1,700 points lower at 29,490 points. According to a Sept. 27 CNBC story, the Biden-Democrat-Harder stock market losses have wiped out a whopping $9 trillion from Americans’ wealth.
The average per gallon price of gas was $2.25 in January 2021; today it stands more than $1.50 per gallon higher at $3.78. ($6 in Tracy!)
The average American has lost $4,200 in income due to soaring inflation and interest rates, according to the Heritage Foundation.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. If we want a better economy, we should vote for Tom Patti.
Evelyn Martin, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.