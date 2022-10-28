Editor,
In regards to SB 1383 I have several concerns. First, as a senior on Social Security and single I don’t generate half the garbage as a four-person family, so why should I have to pay the same as them?
Second and foremost, I have to have three cans in my house instead of two to throw recycle and food away. Plus, I can’t use garbage bags unless they are biodegradable, which costs a lot of money. Is the city or county going to supply these bags so we can throw unused food in them? Not using garbage bags, I can see having flies and maggots in our inside can as well as them outside in the cans.
Are all businesses that serve food going to have to do this as well? That includes hospitals, restaurants, hotels, senior living facilities, fast food, fire departments, grocery stores, etc.
I understand some of the concept but I don’t see it working very well. How are you going to tell who isn’t doing it and who is? Is the person picking up the garbage going to go through each bin?
Maybe I should bill the city for the time it takes me to pull off any meat on the bones that is not eaten and all of the other things I have to be sure I’m putting in the correct container for my time.
What about our cans and plastic? Since the recycle center in our town has closed where are we to take them and why should the city get the refund?
The state is just adding more cost and burden on people. Other states are not having to do this. What is wrong with the way things have been? You can’t control everyone, so you need to go to the state and hash this idea over again and come up with a better plan.
Brenda Alves, Tracy
