Betty Williamson celebrates her 100th birthday today. Williamson was born on June 23, 1923, and has lived most of her life in Tracy. She attended New Jerusalem School and graduated from Tracy High in 1941.
After graduation she moved to Stockton where she meant her husband, Walt Williamson. They returned to Tracy in 1947 to run the family ranch on Durham Ferry Road. They continued farming with their two sons, Greg and Steve Williamson, until 1985 when the family got out of the farming business.
Betty resided at the ranch house until December of 2022, which is when she moved to Brookdale in Tracy. She currently enjoys reading, visiting with family and friends and meeting with her card club once a month.
• To announce your family’s milestones, click on “Submission Forms” at www.tracypress.com, email tpourtown@tracypress.com, call 835-3030 or visit 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.