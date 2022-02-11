Editor,
Tracy Community Advocates is a growing group of constituents who reside in the city of Tracy and care about its future. Advocates are non-partisan, looking beyond our differences in politics to the common goal of standing up and advocating for what is in the best interest of Tracy residents and those residing within its sphere of influence.
We are a diverse group of people who genuinely care about our town. We have its very best interest at heart. We are of different races, different cultures, different religions and different socio-economic backgrounds. We are Republicans. We are Democrats. We are Independents. We are No-Political Party affiliation and we are everything in between, but we all love Tracy.
We do not all agree on every issue and this makes for very healthy, constructive debates about how to resolve some of the issues facing our city. We are not beholden to any special interest groups, non-profits, for-profits or politicians. We have one common interest: Tracy.
Sometimes, advocating for our city’s interest comes at a price. It cost us time, it cost us energy, it cost us money, peace of mind and sometimes, sadly, it cost us our reputations and valued relationships. But, as advocates, we will stand and we will be a voice and continue to advocate for what we believe is right, just and fair for Tracy residents.
Our influence cannot be bought, our intent cannot be skewed, and our impact should not be underestimated. We are a bedroom community, but we are no longer sleeping. We are woke, we are watching, we are not afraid. We are ready for change.
Thank you everyone, stay strong, united we will continue to make a difference, continue to stand up for our city.
Alice English, Tracy
