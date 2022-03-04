A shipping container full of bikes and bike parts, a few sets of tools and a desire to teach kids a useful skill are the ingredients for Tracy Bike Life’s new outreach program.
On Saturday the group of local cycling enthusiasts launched the Tracy Bike Life Youth Program, with the goal of taking kids past weekly bike rides, known as rideouts, and get them into building, restoring and maintaining bicycles.
Garrett Murphy, an instructor with the new program, said the initiative is the result of an increasing number of people getting involved with Tracy Bike Life and then seeking out new challenges as the group seeks to have a positive influence on local youth.
It’s connected to the Thursday night bike rides that have dozens to hundreds of cyclists at a time riding through town.
“We’ve been riding every Thursday night for 3 years, though summer, winter. Unless it rains we ride,” Murphy said. Adding that his dream had been to establish a core group of riders dedicated to making the rides positive, family-friendly events.
It was through the rides that he met Dottie Nygard, who had created a separate initiative, Tracy Earth Project. When she started participating in the Thursday night rides they saw an obvious connection between the two efforts. She asked him what his next step would be.
“My second dream is to start a youth program where we teach kids how to work on bikes,” Murphy said. The scene at Saturday’s grand opening at the San Joaquin Housing Authority on West Street was what he envisioned.
“I wanted it to be kind of like this, like a clubhouse where they could come in and let the kids work on their own bikes. Then we got more people involved and it escalated way beyond what I dreamed.”
The groups that were willing to get involved also included the San Joaquin Housing Authority, which donated its West Street site to house the program, and Trips For Kids, a San Rafael-based program that promotes cycling for youths, and has provided supplies and tool kits for the local effort.
“We expected them to sponsor but they actually partnered with us and made it even greater,” Murphy said.
Melinda Ramirez, a board member with the San Joaquin County Continuum of Care, provided the connection with the San Joaquin Housing Authority and reached out to Trips for Kids, and then joined the Tracy Bike Life board to provide her experience with web page design and registration procedures for the kids.
About 50 kids showed an interest, including many who live in the San Joaquin Housing Authority neighborhood on West Street, and the first group of 10 has started the program. The bikes come from community donations, and the Tracy Police Department has donated bikes as well.
Nygard, who now serves as the board chair for Tracy Bike Life, said that the first cohort will meet 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month to learn bicycle maintenance and repair, and she hopes it motivates them to continue expanding their education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
“We’re hoping that kids get introduced to STEM and it sparks an interest past being bike mechanics, maybe aerodynamics or who knows,” she said. “I really feel that this is a long overdue opportunity to get kids into bike riding, and what it really means to actually know the mechanics of a bike, the safety of a bike, all that’s involved here in the bike community.”
She added that participants can be certified as bicycle mechanics, which in turn will open up job opportunities.
Information on the initiative and other efforts is available through Tracy Earth Project, https://tracyearthproject.com/, and Tracy Bike Life, www.tracybikelife.org or https://www.facebook.com/TracyBikeLifeOG/.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
