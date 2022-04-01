Editor,
Thank you to the Tracy Press for printing and to Dave Kerst for writing a great elucidation of how President Biden and Rep. Josh Harder have caused America’s soaring gas prices.
On the day of Biden’s inauguration (January 20, 2021), I paid $2.85 per gallon for regular gasoline at my local Arco gas station in Tracy; the other day in March, I paid $5.39 per gallon, a jump of more than $2.50 and almost double the price.
I expected the buffoonish actions of Biden and Harder would cause our gas prices to climb – but I underestimated the crushing impact of their incompetence.
Now, national Democrats are attacking the oil companies and Vladimir Putin as the causes of the escalating prices (and I’m sure local Democrat operatives like Mickey McGuire and Robin Cole will join in). Their thoughts are an absolute joke.
However, 68 percent of the American people blame Biden—and they’re right on the money. It’s really a simple case of supply and demand, since the oil companies – thanks to Biden’s draconian anti-oil actions – are now producing 300,000 barrels of oil less each day than they did before Biden.
If we had 300,000 more barrels of oil, we would have substantially lower gas prices, but Biden, Harder, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the rest of the gang that couldn’t shoot straight would rather make working people suffer and impress their climate change friends.
In addition to stopping drilling in Alaska, killing the Keystone XL pipeline and raising drilling fees on public lands, Biden nominated a liberal anti-oil industry extremist (Sarah Raskin) to the Federal Reserve Board.
Raskin, who faced stiff opposition, wanted banks to cease lending money to oil and gas companies in a bid to bankrupt the fossil fuel industry.
Biden has gone to war against the oil companies and poor and middle-class working Americans who need their cars. I’d suggest we pay Harder and Biden back in kind at the polls this coming November.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
