Editor,
I read Bob Brownne’s article today in the Tracy Press (Sept. 16), entitled “Planners OK 2 cannabis shops, reject another.” I thought it was well-written but inaccurate regarding the City Council meeting where the agenda item for the Cannabis retail storefront emergency moratorium was voted on.
While the emergency moratorium required a 4-1 vote, Pro Tem Vargas presented a motion that would have brought the ordinance amendments that were asked for by the public with a 3-2 vote. The council could not agree on either motion.
In an election year where candidates (Eleassia) Davis and (Alice) English have (Assemblyman Carlos) Villapudua as their largest campaign donor, they were not about to give Vargas support on her motion. So it’s after voting down that alternative motion that the public got how big donors cloud the Democratic fiber of our public servants and campaigns.
The event reminds me of the old movie “The Music Man,” where a town is told to be scared of the pool hall so that Harold Hill can manipulate them for his gain.
Campaign donator reports are posted on the city’s website at: www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/city-clerk-s-office/election-documents/-folder-41.
Karen Moore, Tracy
