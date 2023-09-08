Editor,
I’m not sure where Ms. Best (Your Voice, Sept. 1) received her degree in economics, marketing, or logic but she definitely missed some classes.
Joe Biden is a crafty fella isn’t he? He personally (with a little help from me and others) raised the price of gas because he knew it would give the Democrats and him a leg up in the next election. Next thing you know he’s going to cut Social Security (oh wait that’s the Republicans).
Ms. Best cites the American Energy Alliance, a very partisan (Republican) organization backed in part by the Koch Bros. Well played.
Yes, gas prices have gone up but strangely so has US oil production. Demand has stayed fairly constant despite the price increase. Maybe the oil companies realized they could make more money by increasing their price? Every single big oil company more than doubled their profits in 2022 over 2021 ($199.4 billion versus $88.8 billion using the oil companies own data).
Sounds like price gouging to me. Maybe the oil companies increased their prices at the behest of Republicans (Koch) to make Joe look bad? Just a thought.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that big oil manipulates the price at the pump based on what they believe the public will pay. And they know “we” love our big SUVs and pickups, they know we like to drive fast (driving down fuel economy). If Americans were truly upset with gas prices they would sell their gas guzzlers and buy more frugal transportation.
Ms. Best, I love cars. I love the sound of a high-performance gasoline engine. I hope they never go away. I also understand the harm they do to our planet and I look forward to truly environmentally friendly transportation.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
