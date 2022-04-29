The creator of a new biomass energy plant at the north end of Tracy plans to set the standard for clean energy, clean water and clean air.
On April 12 Tracy Renewable Energy, LLC, gained approval from Tracy Interim Development Services Director Bill Dean to move forward on a 5 megawatt power plant that will convert walnut shells into electricity.
Tracy Renewable Energy CEO Frank Schubert said that he’s aware of controversies that follow new power plants when they burn fuel to create electricity. However, the passion for clean energy and clean water that inspired him to gain initial city approval for his plan 10 years ago has led him and his company to where they are today: on the verge of opening a model of green energy that will be productive on multiple levels.
“We’ve spent millions of dollars on this to try to make it the cleanest plant in the world,” Schubert said Wednesday. “We’re basically a carbon-neutral facility, and we’re going for carbon capture.”
The city approved a 241-acre annexation 10 years ago, including the site of the former Holly Sugar plant, to accommodate a desalination facility and power plant. The 17.1 acre city-owned portion that Tracy Renewable Energy is developing now, with the former Holly Sugar offices as company headquarters, includes a desalination plant capable of cleaning 400,000 to 500,000 gallons per-day of water. It will eventually be powered by the new biomass plant on the site.
The water that comes out of Tracy’s wastewater treatment plant is clean enough to meet state standards to discharge into Old River. Schubert’s plant takes that process to another step by distilling the water to remove nearly all of the salt.
The complex he has now features three large “SteamBoy” units. They are his patented design and they vaporize the water in order to remove the impurities.
Next door to the SteamBoys is a building that contains a massive cylindrical dryer. The heat-transfer tubes within the cylinder can also act as condensers, converting steam back to water. Schubert noted that the unit will double as a dryer for potatoes and sweet potatoes to create a product marketable to pet food producers.
The distilled water can then go to Old River, and some of it will also be used in the steam generators in the biomass plant.
The energy to run the system will come from walnut shells. Schubert said the 5 megawatts he expects to generate will include 3 megawatts that PG&E has agreed to purchase, and the remainder will be split between the city of Tracy, which contracts with him to put the water through the final step of purification, and Tracy Renewable Energy, which will use the power to run the desalination operation. In the meantime he plans to run the desalination plant with electricity from the state’s power gird.
The desalination plant is just the first step. Schubert said that his company is about 2 months away from startup. City approval of the power plant last week puts that phase about a year away from going online.
The next phase will be three carbon-capture facilities on the site, which Schubert expects will also be showcase operations. He said that Tracy Renewable Energy is working with a couple companies that have developed biological technologies -- a system known as “Mechanical Trees” is an example -- that can remove carbon dioxide from the air more efficiently than plants, and convert it to liquid carbon dioxide, also a marketable product. He expects to have a demonstration on his site by the end of the year.
“I want to make Tracy a hub of carbon capture and clean technology,” he said.
